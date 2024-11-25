Tonight, Dean McCullough had the prospect of a sixth trial of the series so far, much to a few people's annoyance, but it was Jane Moore who got people talking.

Last night, Barry and Danny decided on the new chores each campmate would be doing from now on, Loose Women's Jane Moore accused Barry of being "sexist" and "ageist".

Barry explained: "We were looking at you for possible water duty and I thought 'well, you're 62 years old, you're a year younger than me'."

As Jane shook her head, she exclaimed: "Ageist and sexist!"

Tonight, Jane Moore was slammed on social media.

On X, one fan posted: "Jane comes across a bit of a martyr. She isn't the only one on dishes duty. Why is she acting like it is her sole responsibility #imaceleb".

Another simply said: "We need to vote for Jane to do a trial next".

Someone else commented: "GK said it, vote Jane (more important because she had a strop at Danny and Barry and ruined their night!)".

Last night on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

On Sunday (24 November), Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough faced a gruesome Bushtucker Trial, winning nine stars for the camp.

However, McCullough was again voted to face Monday’s trial “Jack the Screamstalk,” much to the frustrations of Ant and Dec (and the public).

Elsewhere, Jane Moore and Barry McGuigan argued over chores.

McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to become the new camp leaders.

The pair set about upsetting the jungle apple cart by selecting Moore and Tulisa to wash up, and Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins to act out the duties of camp maintenance.

Despite Jones’s initial worry that women were being asked to do less physical tasks and that it could be taken negatively, McGuigan brushed it off.

Moore accused McGuigan of “misogyny” and later “ageism” when he used her age as a justification for his and Jones’s decisions.