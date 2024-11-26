Gavin and Stacey began on BBC Three in 2007, running for three series as well as two Christmas specials, the latest of which aired in 2019.

The 2019 Christmas special ended on a cliff-hanger with Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposing to Smithy (James Corden).

Now, the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey is set to air on Christmas Day in 2024.

And that's a wrap... for the last time ever



See you on Christmas Day!

BBC teases what to expect in Gavin and Stacey finale

The BBC has given fans a little teaser of what to expect from the Gavin and Stacey finale on Christmas Day.

The broadcaster released an image last week of the main characters - Mathew Horne (as Gavin Shipman), Joanna Page (Stacey West), Corden (Smithy) and Jones (Nessa) as well as a brief episode synopsis.

A lot has happened since we left Nessa down on one knee in Barry...



Here's your first look at Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, coming to iPlayer and BBC One on Christmas Day



Get all the info ➡️ https://t.co/5CE1bWxXDb pic.twitter.com/tES7lg2haG — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 21, 2024

The BBC said the 2024 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will see Gavin and Stacey “looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage”, while Nessa begins a new business venture.

It also sees Rob Brydon as Uncle Bryn getting his Citroen Xsara Picasso ready on Barry Island for a trip to Essex, as his sister-in-law Gwen West has been “behaving most strangely”.

Meanwhile, Neil the Baby is set to start an “apprenticeship with his dad”.

In Billericay, Michael “Mick” Shipman (Larry Lamb) is upsetting his wife Pamela Andrea “Pam” Shipman (Alison Steadman) as she is about to play hostess.

While there will also be continued marital problems for Peter Sutcliffe (Adrian Scarborough) and his wife, Dawn Sutcliffe (Julia Davis).

The BBC added: "Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip."

Gavin and Stacey star hints at fishing trip reveal during finale

The Gavin and Stacey finale is set to answer the question of whether or not Smithy said "yes" to Nessa's proposal.

But its the other burning question of what happened on THAT fishing trip involving Uncle Bryn and Stacey's brother Jason (Robert Wilfort) that everyone wants answered in the finale.

While the BBC has teased it, Wilfort also said, in a recent interview with Radio Times, that fans may finally learn what happened on the mysterious fishing trip during the Gavin and Stacey finale.

"People have their own versions of what they think happened," he said.

"It's the great mystery of Gavin & Stacey! You never quite get to find out what happened… but I can't say any more, because it's possible you'll learn something if you watch the finale."

When to watch Gavin and Stacey finale

The 90-minute Gavin and Stacey finale is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

It will air along alongside the likes of Doctor Who, Mrs Brown’s Boys and new Wallace and Gromit film - Vengeance Most Fowl.

An exact time of when the Gavin and Stacey finale will air on Christmas day will be revealed in "due course", the BBC said.