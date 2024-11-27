The tasks usually involve the cast members needing to collect a certain number of stars. The more stars they earn, the nicer the food options for their campmates that day will be.

If they collect a small number or shout "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" to stop the trial the camp will just have beans and rice to eat for dinner.

Viewers can vote for which celebrities they want to take on the trial for each episode, and there's not been a lot of variety so far.

Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough has been picked for six separate challenges, with there being several cast members who have avoided doing any.

Who’s doing the I’m a Celeb trial tonight?





For tonight's episode (Wednesday, November 27) the trial is called 'Shock Around The Clock'.

This will involve one celebrity being asked general knowledge questions while being placed in a moving clock dial with creepy crawlies.

At the end of last night's episode (Tuesday, November 26) presenters Ant and Dec revealed that Tulisa Contostavlos had been voted for by the public to take part.

This will be the first bushtucker trial she has been involved in all series.

Your votes mean the time has come for Tulisa to take on Shock Around The Clock tomorrow night! 😱 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zxeMH4rUM5 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2024

Viewers seemed to be glad that Dean had not been voted for again, as several took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: "Fantastic to have a change. Looking forward to this".

Another posted: "thank you public for switching it up these past few days !!"

A third shared: "Yesss I voted for her! Great to see others doing trials now!"

Meanwhile, another wrote: "FINALLY thank you so much for the people who voted for Tulisa".

I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant list

All the cast members of I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series are as follows:

Danny Jones

Oti Mabuse

Jane Moore

Barry McGuigan

Melvin Odoom

Alan Halsall

Tulisa Contostavlos

GK Barry

Coleen Rooney

Dean McCullough

Maura Higgins

Reverend Richard Coles

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.