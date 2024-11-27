The Radio 1 presenter was complaining about his camp chores with his fellow castmates which led some viewers to call him "lazy" and entitled".

Dean was sharing water collecting duties with Melvin Odoom, but he was found to be shirking his responsibilities a little.

Melvin was a little annoyed about having to ask Dean for help on quite a few occasions.

In the end, Dean just said he found the duty exhausting and it was "not for me".

His fellow campmates made the point that a few different people had done his job without complaining earlier in the show and that he just needed to get on with it.

In the end, Melvin joked that Dean's new name was 'Houdini' due to how often he escaped his duties which got a few laughs.

Whilst the conversation between the campmates was quite light-hearted several viewers were annoyed with Dean once again.

Some took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts, as one said: "Dean is so lazy, entitled and rude. Whys he acting like he did sm hard work, the subtle shade is INSANE. JUST SHUT UP".

Another wrote: "Dean being annoying and selfish once again".

Meanwhile, another shared: "Dean is that one co-worker that you constantly want to punch in the face everyday".

What happened on I’m a Celebrity last night

Tuesday night’s (November 26) episode started out with all 12 celebrities having to take on the Fright Bus Challenge.

Later on Jane Moore and Maura Higgins were voted to take part in the episode’s bushtucker trial called ‘Fright at the End of the Tunnel’.

They faced tunnels filled with spiders and toads, and earned enough stars to get mud crabs for their dinner.

Additionally, Oti Mabuse and Richard Coles had an emotional conversation.

Mabuse recalled the “hell” she went through watching her newborn daughter being kept in an neonatal incubator after she gave birth prematurely last year.

Meanwhile, Coles discussed how he remembered baptising a “premature boy”, who was “only just alive”, and he and Mabuse shared a hug.

I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant list

All the cast members of I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series are as follows:

Danny Jones

Oti Mabuse

Jane Moore

Barry McGuigan

Melvin Odoom

Alan Halsall

Tulisa Contostavlos

GK Barry

Coleen Rooney

Dean McCullough

Maura Higgins

Reverend Richard Coles

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.