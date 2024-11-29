Coleen Rooney opened up about a sensitive subject on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! tonight (Friday, November 29) as she discussed the two miscarriages she's gone through.
The 38-year-old has four children with her husband Wayne, who is a former professional footballer and current manager of Plymouth Argyle.
They have four sons together - Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.
Speaking about having four boys, she said: “I would’ve liked a girl for Wayne, I wasn’t desperate, he would’ve liked a girl, I wasn’t bothered either way.”
Coleen opens up about her miscarriages #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/iaGqKMVpi4— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2024
She added: “I’ve had two miscarriages and I don’t know whether that has been girls, you know sometimes they say you can’t carry a certain sex, but they don’t investigate until you have your third one.”
Coleen disclosed that the first miscarriage came before her first child, and the second one happened before the birth of her two youngest sons Kit and Cass
She continued: “When I had the first one I was really scared… but then once I had a child, it took that away, I went on to have another one. It’s not a nice feeling for anyone, it’s horrible but knowing that I could conceive and have the child, that made me feel better.”
Coleen also mentioned the impact it had on Wayne, saying: "I feel for the men in this situation… Wayne really felt it the first time round and it wasn’t until later on that I thought, ‘Do you know what, everyone’s fussing around me, but not him and he had to just get up and go to work as normal’, it’s quite hard.”
Some viewers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show their support for Coleen.
One wrote: “Inspirational lady. So strong, resilient and loyal. So many young women today could do with looking at her and how she carries herself. I’ve really enjoyed seeing her personality shine through. Bless her.”
Another said: “Big respect to her for raising acknowledgment that's fathers also go through the miscarriage and experience baby loss.”
One reflected on the important topic being discussed, saying: "some of the topics that the camp mates have talked about this year have been so important and i’m so glad they’ve shown them on prime time tv".
I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant list
All the cast members of I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series are as follows:
- Danny Jones
- Oti Mabuse
- Jane Moore
- Barry McGuigan
- Melvin Odoom
- Alan Halsall
Recommended reading:
- GK Barry's 'words of wisdom' on I'm a Celebrity that viewers can't get enough of
- Rev Richard Coles praised for I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! behaviour
- Who is Tulisa Contostavlos's famous father? I'm a Celeb viewers can't believe it
- Tulisa Contostavlos
- GK Barry
- Coleen Rooney
- Dean McCullough
- Maura Higgins
- Reverend Richard Coles
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here