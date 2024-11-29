The 38-year-old has four children with her husband Wayne, who is a former professional footballer and current manager of Plymouth Argyle.

They have four sons together - Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

Speaking about having four boys, she said: “I would’ve liked a girl for Wayne, I wasn’t desperate, he would’ve liked a girl, I wasn’t bothered either way.”

She added: “I’ve had two miscarriages and I don’t know whether that has been girls, you know sometimes they say you can’t carry a certain sex, but they don’t investigate until you have your third one.”

Coleen disclosed that the first miscarriage came before her first child, and the second one happened before the birth of her two youngest sons Kit and Cass

She continued: “When I had the first one I was really scared… but then once I had a child, it took that away, I went on to have another one. It’s not a nice feeling for anyone, it’s horrible but knowing that I could conceive and have the child, that made me feel better.”

Coleen also mentioned the impact it had on Wayne, saying: "I feel for the men in this situation… Wayne really felt it the first time round and it wasn’t until later on that I thought, ‘Do you know what, everyone’s fussing around me, but not him and he had to just get up and go to work as normal’, it’s quite hard.”

Some viewers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show their support for Coleen.

One wrote: “Inspirational lady. So strong, resilient and loyal. So many young women today could do with looking at her and how she carries herself. I’ve really enjoyed seeing her personality shine through. Bless her.”

Another said: “Big respect to her for raising acknowledgment that's fathers also go through the miscarriage and experience baby loss.”

One reflected on the important topic being discussed, saying: "some of the topics that the camp mates have talked about this year have been so important and i’m so glad they’ve shown them on prime time tv".

