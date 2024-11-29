The fee that certain cast members earn can vary, from hundreds of thousands to reportedly even in the millions.

Noel Edmonds might be one of the most infamous cases, reportedly earning £600,000 for his appearance back in 2018.

He was one of the late arrivals on that series but was also the first to go, so his value for money might have been low for ITV's producers.

Other big earners include current Reform Party leader Nigel Farage, who reportedly earned £1.5million for his appearance, whilst Caitlyn Jenner is said to have been paid £500,000.

In the current 2024 series, there are a number of relatively high-profile celebs taking part, including TV personality Coleen Rooney and former professional boxer Barry McGuigan.

Jane Moore is one of the contestants, who is known for being a panellist on Loose Women as well as a journalist.

How much has Jane Moore been paid for I'm a Celebrity?





As reported by OK! magazine, Riley Gardiner, founder at No Strings Public Relations, has put an estimate on what Jane might be earning for I'm a Celebrity.

They reckon she is earning somewhere between £80,000 and £120,000 for her stint in the jungle.

Riley said: "She’s sharp, outspoken, and familiar to a wide audience, especially those who enjoy daytime TV. Her journalist’s edge would be interesting in the jungle, where she could bring a bit of grit and plenty of opinions, which could keep things lively."

I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant list

All the cast members of I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series are as follows:

Danny Jones

Oti Mabuse

Jane Moore

Barry McGuigan

Melvin Odoom

Alan Halsall

Recommended reading:

Tulisa Contostavlos

GK Barry

Coleen Rooney

Dean McCullough

Maura Higgins

Reverend Richard Coles

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.