Rebekah Vardy has insisted she “couldn’t care less” that Coleen Rooney has followed in her footsteps and joined I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Instead, she said she is “quite enjoying” watching Coleen taking part in Bushtucker Trials.
This comes as Vardy and fellow former contestant Dennis Wise have launched a new drinks venture together.
Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, told the PA news agency she has “no issues whatsoever” with watching Rooney on the hit ITV show.
She said: “Why would I be uncomfortable with Coleen? The general consensus is that I have a real issue with her being on a show that I’ve done.
“I couldn’t care less. I have no issues whatsoever. I’m actually quite enjoying it.”
Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie when she accused Vardy of leaking her private information to The Sun in a viral post on social media.
In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was “substantially true”.
Vardy, who is writing a column for The Sun newspaper about this year’s I’m A Celebrity series, has already stoked controversy after she said seeing Rooney fall into the river twice was "the gift that keeps on giving".
The reality TV show has also sparked a new business partnership and long-term friendship with former Chelsea and England footballer Wise who joined Vardy in the Australian jungle in 2017.
Rebekah Vardy and Dennis Wise launch vodka shot range
The pair, who have remained close friends since their I’m A Celebrity experience, are launching a sweet-flavoured vodka shot range as part of a new drinks business venture together.
Called SK-TL Vodka Shots, the range was inspired by Skittle sweets-flavoured vodka shot recipes created by Vardy’s footballer husband Jamie.
Vardy, 42, said the idea came about after Wise tried some of Jamie’s recipes at their house.
Vardy said: “When Dennis came over, we had some already done on the side.
“So I thought, well, how amazing would it be to bring the vision to life and to create something that was really, really fun.”
