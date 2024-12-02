Griffiths, who hails from Llanelli in south Wales, came through the qualifying rounds to win the 1979 Crucible title, and also won the Masters and the UK Championship to complete the sport’s illustrious ‘triple crown’.

He was a fixture at the top end of the snooker during the 1980s and early 1990s, reaching at least the quarter-finals of the World Championship for nine straight years, and reaching the final again in 1988.

He retired from playing after a first-round defeat to Mark Williams at the 1997 World Championship.

In later years Griffiths became an accomplished coach, inspiring the likes of Williams, Stephen Hendry and Mark Allen.

Terry Griffiths dies aged 77

Griffiths’ son Wayne, making the announcement of his father's death on Facebook, said: “To our friends and snooker followers in general, we are deeply saddened to share the news of our loss.

“Terry Griffiths OBE passed away peacefully on 1st December, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved home-town in South Wales.

“A proud Welshman, Terry was born in Llanelli, brought pride to Llanelli and now he has found peace in Llanelli. He would not have had it any other way.”

Tributes paid to Terry Griffiths following his death

Three-time world champion Mark Williams was among the first to pay tribute on social media, describing Griffiths as a “mentor, coach, friend, legend”.

While Mark Allen added: “What a legend of a man who helped shape my career and life both on and off the table. Absolutely heartbroken. He wasn’t just a coach, he was family.”

Current world number one Judd Trump, who won the UK Championship on Sunday (December 1) evening, was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: “It is incredibly sad news. He is a legend of the game.

“Terry was a very witty guy. Whenever I was at the Welsh Open, he would come over and make a joke. I had a good connection with him.

“It is hard to connect with some of the older generation but he was someone I felt I could get along with. It is a sad day for Welsh sport.”

Former world champion Shaun Murphy, on X (formerly Twitter), said: “Just hearing the news that Terry Griffiths has passed away. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

World Snooker posted a statement describing Griffiths as an “all-time snooker great”, adding: “Our sincere condolences to Terry’s family and many friends. He was loved and respected by everyone in the sport.”

The Welsh Billiards and Snooker Association said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of WBSA President Terry Griffiths OBE.

"We send our deepest condolences to Terry’s family.”