From the Gavin and Stacey finale and return of Doctor Who, to a brand new Wallace and Gromit film, Brits are set to be glued to their TV's on Christmas Day.

So you don't miss out on your favourite show, here is a rundown of the BBC's 2024 Christmas schedule, and what time each programme will air.

What time is the Gavin and Stacey finale?





Gavin and Stacey, which first aired back in 2007, last appeared on our TV screens on Christmas Day 2019.

The special episode ended on a cliffhanger with Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposing to Smithy (James Corden).

Earlier this year Corden and Jones - who are also the show's writers - revealed Gavin and Stacey would be returning for one final episode on Christmas Day (2024).

Now the wait for the last ever Gavin and Stacey episode is nearly over.

The Gavin and Stacey finale will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Christmas Day, the broadcaster has confirmed.

In a synopsis of the finale, the BBC said: "It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years.

"Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip."

What time is Doctor Who on Christmas Day?





Ncuti Gatwa is back for another Christmas special in 2024.

This year he will be joined by Joy, played by Bridgerton and Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan.

Doctor Who: All 15 Doctors in order

The BBC said: "The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary.

"When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor.

"But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

"Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy’s hotel room?

"An old enemy of the Doctor’s is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?"

Doctor Who will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5.10pm on Christmas Day.

What time is the Call the Midwife Christmas special on?





Call the Midwife’s Christmas special has proven to be one of the most popular dramas on TV over the festive period, with last year’s special reaching 8.9 million viewers (28-day figure).

The popular series will return again this festive period, for not one, but two Christmas specials.

All your favourite characters will return for the two episodes which will see "the Nonnatus midwives in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to".

But as always there are set to be a few twists and turns along the way including an escaped prisoner and new illnesses to contend with.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air in two parts this festive season. (Image: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/PA Wire) You can read the episode synopsis on the BBC website.

The first of the Call the Midwife: Christmas specials will air 8pm on Christmas Day, with the second hour-long episode to follow on Boxing Day at 7.30pm.

Both will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Full BBC Christmas Day TV schedule (with times)

The BBC One TV schedule for Christmas Day 2024 is as follows:

9am - Trolls: Holiday in Harmony

- Trolls: Holiday in Harmony 11.20am - Toy Story 3

- Toy Story 3 12.55pm - Minions: The Rise of Gru

- Minions: The Rise of Gru 2.35pm - Tiddler

- Tiddler 3pm - The King's Christmas broadcast

- The King's Christmas broadcast 3.10pm - The Weakest Link: Christmas

- The Weakest Link: Christmas 3.55pm - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

- Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 5.10pm - Doctor Who: Joy to the World

- Doctor Who: Joy to the World 6.10pm - Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 7.30pm - EastEnders

- EastEnders 8pm - Call the Midwife

- Call the Midwife 9pm - Gavin and Stacey finale

Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special will also air at 11.05pm on Christmas Day, with a New Year's special to follow on January 1 at 10.30pm.

Other Christmas specials to air on BBC

Not all BBC Christmas specials will on the day itself. Other shows to air outside of Christmas Day include:

Outnumbered - December 26 at 9.40pm

Gladiators: Celebrity Edition - January 1 at 6pm

Death in Paradise - December 22 at 8.30pm

Beyond Paradise - December 27 at 9pm

All these programmes will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.