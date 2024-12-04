With eight celebrities currently still in the jungle, there is only one who can be crowned the King or Queen of the ITV show.

Are you wondering who will win the series? We have the latest odds which reveal the celebrity who is the favourite to win.

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2024?





Gambling.com's TV Expert, James Leyfield, has been monitoring the hit ITV show and has created markets on who will exit next and who will be the winner.

I would do anything to be at a lock-in at The Jungle Arms with this lot 🤩 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CNS09auLGB — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2024

The odds are correct at the time of writing and they are expected to change as the series continues.

While the surprise in tonight’s show, involving a golden ticket and whispers about the upcoming cyclone challenge that ends every series, Barry McGuigan's time in the jungle could still come to an end soon and he's a huge 175/1 to win the show.

He's also just 5/6 favourite to go home next.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse is 11/8 second favourite to be axed next, followed by former Love Island star Maura Higgins (2/1) and Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall (3/1).

However, the Corrie star has seen his price more than halve to win the show - he was 70/1 at the beginning of the week but he's now 33/1, just behind 25/1 chance GK Barry.

TV personality Coleen Rooney is just 4/6 to be crowned Queen of the Jungle after knocking McFly’s Danny Jones off the top spot.

Danny had been odds-on favourite for days but he is now 2/1 from 6/4 at the beginning of the week.

Reverend Richard Coles had appeared to be Danny's biggest competition on the ITV show last week after he was backed in from 40/1 to a single-figure price.

He was 3/1 joint-second favourite on Monday but the star is now out to 7/1 just a couple of days later.

On Tuesday night's episode, presenters Ant and Dec revealed it was between BBC Radio 1 presenter Melvin Odoom and Maura for the fourth elimination and Melvin was sent home.

Following Maura's near miss, her price to win the series has rocketed with bookies as she is now a massive 50/1 to be Queen of the Jungle, from just 14/1 a couple of days ago.

Every winner of I'm A Celeb through the years

Maura is also 2/1 third favourite to go home next but if the former Love Island star wins immunity she will be home and dry for a couple of episodes.

More will be revealed in tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity as viewers aren’t even sure if immunity is an option as Ant and Dec teased a new format.

What they do know though is that the celebrities will be hoping to earn themselves a golden ticket.

When is the I’m A Celebrity 2024 final?





I’m A Celebrity is broadcast every night from Australia with some live segments, showing the announcements for who will be taking on the day’s trial and comical segments from presenters Ant and Dec.

Pre-recorded segments often show the campmates’ time in the jungle, including the chores they have to split between themselves and their intimate chats as they get to know each other further.

The I’m A Celebrity final 2024 will take place on Sunday, December 8.

It will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm, with the programme ending at 10.40pm.