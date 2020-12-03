All Pembrokeshire day facilities for older people and people with learning disabilities are to close temporarily from today (Thursday, December 3) as a precaution following the rise in coronavirus cases across the county.
Bro Preseli Day Centre in Crymych and Wintern Day Centre, Goodwick, were previously closed on Tuesday, November 24, and will remain closed.
Portfield SAC and Meadow Park in Haverfordwest, Havenhurst Day Centre in Milford Haven, The Anchorage SAC in Pembroke Dock and The Avenue SAC, and Older People’s Day Centre in Tenby are to close temporarily from today (Thursday).
A council spokesperson said customers that attend these facilities and are in need of ongoing support will be offered an outreach service in the community, either in their own homes or in outdoor public spaces.
The decision to close each site will be reviewed regularly.