A Rugby man will have to pay over £800 after attempting to travel to Haverfordwest to purchase a motorbike during the first lockdown.
Max Collins, from Rugby, Warwickshire, was caught on the A40 Penblewin, on May 16, 2020.
Collins and two passengers were travelling to purchase the motorbike "without reasonable excuse".
Collins, who did not appear in court was found guilty in his absence under the Single Justice Procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 2.
The 21-year-old was fined £660 plus a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85, for a total of £811.