A Llanelli man has been fined £239 for travelling to Haverfordwest to purchase a motorcycle.
David Nurse, of Lon Ceririog, Llanelli, was accused of travelling "without reasonable excuse" during the the first lockdown on May 16.
Nurse, who was caught on the A40 Penlewin, said he was purchasing a motorcycle for a family member.
Nurse, who did not appear in court, was found guilty in his absence under the Single Justice Procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 2.
The 38-year-old was fined £120 and will have to a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.