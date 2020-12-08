Developers have agreed to purchase the site of the former Imperial Garage in Portfield, with the intention to build a mixture of houses and flats.
RCW Homes Limited has agreed to buy the former Imperial Garage site at 141 Portfield.
The garage was demolished several years ago and the site has been vacant ever since.
Walter Davis of RCW Homes said: “The previous owner obtained planning for 55 retirement flats, but there was no demand for so many retirement flats, so they were never built.
“We have produced a new scheme of 14 houses and five flats, many of the houses have garages and all houses have a minimum of two car parking spaces.
“All the houses have private gardens and we have incorporated a playground in the scheme for children who live in the properties to meet their neighbours and enjoy some time outside on swings or a climbing frame.
“”We are looking forward to helping regenerate the area, offer employment to local trades people and help create an enjoyable warm and energy efficient place for people to live.”
See the full consultation here ra-architects.co.uk/consultations/.
The consultation includes the proposed site layout and computer generated images of the new homes.
RCW Homes Ltd was established by Walter Davis from Carmarthen, Cenydd Thomas and Richard Andrews both from Llantwit Major.
“This will be our third house building project together following successful developments in Llantwit Major and Graig Penlynn,” Mr Davis said.