Pembrokeshire’s former County Library is on the market.
The county council is inviting expressions of interest for the 3.3 acre site in Dew Street, Haverfordwest.
The site comprises:
• a part five-storey, part three-storey brick built flat roof building which until 2012 housed the County Library
• a single storey brick construction building once used as the temporary Haverfordwest Library
• a two storey brick construction building currently used as a Community Learning Centre
• a tarmacadam-laid public car park - once the site of the town’s former swimming pool but now demolished - and a small area of woodland adjoining Barn Street.
Securing a new use for the site is supported by the Haverfordwest masterplan that sets out a framework to guide the regeneration of Haverfordwest, including a quality redevelopment of the Dew Street Library site.
Development of the site has the potential to draw people northwards along High Street which will act as a driver for wider town centre regeneration.
For information and viewing, interested parties are asked to contact the sole selling agents, Lambert Smith Hampton on 029 2049 0499 by Friday, January 8.