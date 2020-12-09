A PEMBROKESHIRE County Councillor has spoken about how she and her family continue to battle Covid every day, despite having fought off the virus eight months ago.

Husband and wife county councillors, Thomas and Alison Tudor, who both work for the NHS, were two of the first confirmed cases in Pembrokeshire, and they are now experiencing ‘long Covid’.

Long Covid can be a debilitating experience, where people continue to be affected by the virus long after it has gone from their system.

This can even affect people who had mild symptoms of the virus, with one of the most common features being crippling fatigue.

“In July, three months after I got Covid, I still wasn’t feeling well,” Alison said.

“I was really fatigued, I was aching, I would get home from work and I would just go to sleep.

“Other days I would just lie in bed all day.”

Even now, eight months later, Alison continues to experience breathing difficulties.

In case damage has been done to their lungs a chest X-ray was performed, which came back as normal, despite Alison’s problems breathing.

The family were advised to cut out all junk food and caffeine, which Alison said has helped but they still are not back to where they were before the virus.

“I was sent home from work with a cough, I had another test last Tuesday, which came back negative, but these symptoms seem to carry on and on and on.

“We’ve tried to read up on how long these symptoms will last but experts can’t really say.”

Both Alison and Tom previously tested positive for antibodies, but neither knows if they still have them, or how long they will last.

Despite the ongoing symptoms, Alison remained positive.

“Gradually we are getting better,” she said.

“It’s just there all the time in the background - but I don’t spend as much time lying on the bed now.”

Alison was also glad the virus hit her and Tom when it did, as she was on annual leave at the time.

“I think I am the only one in the paediatric department that has had it.

“It is fortunate that when Tom got it, and then I got it, I was on annual leave.

“I wasn’t in work so I couldn’t pass it on to my colleagues.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, I just thought I had hayfever, I could have passed it on to all the other members of staff in that department - they would all have had it.”

Other reported long Covid symptoms include joint pain, muscle aches, headaches, a loss of smell and taste, as well as mental health problems including anxiety and depression.

The NHS has a recovery plan for people who have experienced Covid-19 which can be found at yourcovidrecovery.nhs.uk/your-road-to-recovery/managing-daily-activities/