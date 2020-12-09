A REGENERATION project in Haverfordwest has received a donation to help them plug the financial gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Haverhub CIC has received £1,000 from a major national house builder.

Haverhub CIC is a grassroots town centre regeneration project started in 2016. Its volunteers aim to permanently secure and repurpose an iconic derelict post office site to provide the community with much-needed social, cultural and collaborative workspaces.

Gitti Coats, of Haverhub CIC, said: “We’re extremely grateful for this generous donation in tough times.

“Our project includes renovating a derelict Grade II Listed post office to provide a beating heart for Haverfordwest.

“This grant will help us prepare for our grand opening in April or May next year by providing furniture for people as they walk into the new building.”

The donation comes as part of Persimmon’s west Wales long-running Community Champions scheme, which donates £64,000 to good causes across the UK each month.

Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “2020 has been an incredibly tough year for many charities and community groups.

“Regular fundraising activities have been decimated, making it very difficult for groups to keep their head above water.

“We’re delighted to be able to lend a helping hand in these testing times.”

