A local charity that provides end-of-life care has been awarded £10,000 to help towards their work after a year which saw an "increase in complications".

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, a Pembrokeshire-based charity, said they were delighted to have been awarded £10,000 from The Albert Hunt Trust.

Sandra Dade, charity manager at Paul Sartori said:“Our clinical, fundraising, administration and retail team’s dedication to the hospice at home service delivery during these difficult times has shone through over the past 10 months; we know we have challenging times ahead and kind gifts like this contribute so much to the sustainability of our £3,000 a day end of life care service.”

The charity has witnessed an "increase in complications" this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, not to mention the extra pressures on the services, but also on income.

Regardless of these challenges the clinical team have remained responsive and flexible to ensure end-of-life care needs have been met within the community.

This funding will contribute towards the continuation of family support; assisting and expediting discharges from hospital for patients living in the later stages of life who wish to be at home; continuing to provide remote 24-hour on-call support and providing hands-on day and night nursing care.

“This unrestricted grant means a great deal to us. We are grateful to The Albert Hunt Trust once again for supporting our charity,” said Judith Williams, grants coordinator at Paul Sartori.

The Albert Hunt Trust was established following the death of business man, Mr Albert Hunt, in 1957. Money left to the trust has enabled it to increase its active support of charitable causes.

The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service provides people living in the final stages of a life limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service enable people in the later stages of any life limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, as pain free as possible and surrounded by those they hold most dear if that is their wish.

Services are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the kind generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.