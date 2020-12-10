An annual event designed to give vital safety messages to primary school children in Pembrokeshire has moved online this year, due to Covid-19.

Crucial Crew is normally held at Withybush Showground and involves some 1,300 children attending workshops held by the police, fire brigade, coastguards and many other agencies.

However, this year, it will be delivered through a series of pre-recorded videos distributed to all Pembrokeshire’s primary schools via HWB.

Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure, said it was vitally important to all agencies involved in Crucial Crew that they continue to deliver their safety messages, despite Covid-19 restrictions.

“Using this new interactive medium, children in Year 6 will be presented with a number of virtual scenarios and be advised on how to deal with them appropriately,” he said.

“The pupils will watch these videos in class with their teacher using support materials provided by each agency.”

To underline the safety messages even further, a multi-agency workbook will be given to each pupil, to be used at school or at home.

A Crucial Crew bag and hi-vis vest will also be presented to all pupils and delivered to all 51 schools taking part this year, to help keep the youngsters safe long after the event.

The bags and vests will be quarantined for a period of time in schools prior to distribution to the children to ensure there is no chance of spreading of Covid-19.

Cllr Baker added that Crucial Crew would not be possible without the dedication of the agencies, their staff and the continued support of South Hook LNG.

“South Hook LNG have generously supported Pembrokeshire’s Crucial Crew and the County Council Safety Team for many years and we would like to thank them for the continued assistance,” he said.

Taking part in the virtual event are the Welsh Ambulance Service, PCC Pembrokeshire Youth, Dyfed Powys Police, PCC Food Safety and Food Standards Agency, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, PCC Road Safety, RNLI, PCC School Transport and Western Power Distribution.

Mariam Dalziel, public relations manager from South Hook LNG said: “We are so pleased to be continuing our support for Crucial Crew – it’s an initiative that delivers important safety learnings to children across Pembrokeshire, and whilst the experience may be slightly different this year, pupils will continue to gain valuable insight into keeping themselves and others, safe.”