COUNCIL leaders in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion are allowing schools across the region to move to distance learning in the run-up to Christmas.

It follows the announcement yesterday that all secondary schools and colleges move to online learning from Monday, December 14, as part of a ‘national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus’.

However, due to rapidly increasing coronavirus cases within the Hywel Dda footprint area, all three councils have decided on a regional approach.

All primaries in Pembrokeshire will move to distance learning from Tuesday, December 15.

Council leaders are concerned the situation will only get worse in the coming week if no action is taken and have made the decision in the best interest of staff, pupils and their families.

The rising number of cases in the community is having a significant effect on staff and pupils having to self-isolate, leading to major staffing issues within schools as well as putting considerable pressure on the Test Trace Protect teams.

All local authorities are working closely with headteachers and Chairs of Governors to ensure this has as little impact as possible on children’s learning.

Families with children eligible for free school meals will receive payment to cover the days they are learning from home.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader Cllr David Simpson said: “This has been a difficult decision to take but one that we hope parents and carers can understand.

“Coronavirus is spreading across our communities and we see the impact every day with increasing numbers of classes and year groups having to self-isolate.

“It is important to emphasise that this is not an extended Christmas holiday.

"Pupils should not be mixing with other households – just like adults should not be mixing with other households.

“It’s up to all of us to do our bit to fight coronavirus.”