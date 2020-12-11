Haverfordwest Town Council has agreed to take on the Old Wool Market building for use as the new town council offices.
The council is expected to make the move into the 243-year-old Old Wool Market building in the new year from its current home in Picton House on Picton Place.
The new office, on Quay Street, is a short walk from the old council building and was once home to Pembrokeshire Mind.
Former Councillor and Mayor, Mrs Sue Murray, who signed the agreement for the council to take on Old Wool Market, said: “I am pleased to have been instrumental in guiding the process for Haverfordwest Town Council to move into a building which eventually they will own and provide the town with a historical asset.
"This building has special historic interest to the town of Haverfordwest and is also a listed building.
"Having been rebuilt in 1777 and used as a wool market and warehouse.”
Cllr Alan Buckfield, the mayor of Haverfordwest, added: “2021 will see Haverfordwest Town Council move into their new premises, The Old Wool Market in Quay Street.
"It is an historic building set by the river that has links to the trade and the port which gave Haverfordwest the prosperity necessary to become a town, complete with Mayor, Sheriff and Council.
Despite its age, it is a light airy building with flexible accommodation that will provide Haverfordwest Town Council a superb ‘forever’ home.”
