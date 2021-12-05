As Christmas approaches, and we think about the season of peace and goodwill to all, we encourage everybody to consider the impact they have on animals.
Every year, around 14 million turkeys are farmed and slaughtered in the UK – the vast majority of them for Christmas dinners.
Most of these turkeys will have spent their short lives on a factory farm, where they are denied their basic needs.
There is rarely any natural sunlight, there is no grass, and premature death and disease is commonplace.
Animal Aid has uncovered the horrific conditions on turkey farms over the years, including on so-called ‘high welfare’ farms.
Regardless of whether these animals are farmed on factory farms or smaller 'high-welfare' farms, they always end up facing horrific and terrifying deaths at the slaughterhouse.
The good news is that there is a number of plant-based options available in supermarkets and from independent retailers, as well as a plethora of recipes online!
In fact, Animal Aid is offering a free digital copy of our Have a Very Vegan Christmas recipe booklet to anybody who wants to have a cruelty-free Christmas this year.
Show compassion for all animals this festive season and opt for a vegan Christmas dinner.
Those interested in learning more or receiving a free copy of our vegan Christmas recipe book can visit the website at www.animalaid.org.uk/theirchristmas-wish
Tod Bradbury
Campaign manager, Animal Aid
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment