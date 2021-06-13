Wales' vaccination teams have offered all eligible adults a vaccine by Monday, June 14 six weeks ahead of schedule.

Health minister Eluned Morgan has publicly thanked the teams at the vaccination centres for their fantastic work.

A spokesperson said it is not too late for anyone who has changed their mind about having a vaccine to get an appointment – Wales has a “no one left behind” policy and all health boards have systems in place to enable people to get an appointment if they think they have been missed off the list or if they have changed their mind.

Vaccination clinics across Wales are accelerating second doses amid growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the virus across the UK.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “Wales is leading the world when it comes to the percentage of our population who have been vaccinated.

“I’m delighted that today we have reached the milestone of offering all eligible adults their first dose – six weeks ahead of schedule.

“This is a remarkable achievement and I want to thank everyone involved for their incredible efforts. However, we are not being complacent - I want to encourage younger adults to take up this offer of the vaccine and we don’t want to see anyone left behind.

“We are keen to see 18 to 39-year-olds vaccinated and hope to reach our milestone of 75% take-up in this age group by the end of this month. Please take up your vaccine appointment; it offers protection to you, your loved ones and your communities and it is our best route out of the pandemic.”

Jenny Spreafico is the immunisation co-ordinator for Powys Teaching Health Board and a school nurse by background. She has been spearheading the county's vaccination programme as well as vaccinating people right across the county. Jenny said:

“I want to thank everyone who has done their bit and come forward to get their vaccine so far, and I want to encourage anyone who hasn’t yet to come forward for yours. If you can’t attend, contact your health board to rearrange so no dose is wasted. More than 85 per cent of people in Wales have had their first dose.

“Your vaccine offer will not expire – if you need more information, the Public Health Wales website can help. Getting the vaccine protects you, your friends and family – and your community.”