Health Minister Eluned Morgan will remind everyone in Wales of their part to play in keeping Wales safe this summer during a press conference this afternoon (June 21).

As cases of the Delta variant continue to rise in Wales, the minister will be joined by deputy chief medical officer Dr Chris Jones to update on the current situation in Wales.

Latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) confirm a sustained increase in coronavirus cases, with evidence of community transmission of the Delta variant.

Minister for health and social services Eluned Morgan said:

“As we move into the summer months, now is not the time to be complacent. Coronavirus has not disappeared, and the transmission of the Delta variant reminds us just how quickly it can spread.

“Our fight against this virus depends on the actions we all take together and we need to keep doing all those things which have helped keep us, our families and Wales safe. We all must ensure that we continue to follow the guidelines on social distancing, washing our hands, wearing face coverings, and limiting our contact with people indoors to keep Wales safe and keep transmission as low as possible. We must also try to meet people outdoors if we can, and to keep indoor spaces well-ventilated.

“Testing is especially important as new variants emerge to help identify positive cases and manage outbreaks more effectively. I would like to remind anyone who has symptoms – even if they are mild - to follow the self-isolation guidelines and to arrange a PCR test.

“If we all take responsibility and keep the guidelines at the front of our minds, we will have the best chance of getting back to doing the things we miss most.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed last week that further relaxations of regulations would be paused for four weeks to allow for the vaccine programme to continue at pace, with more than half a million doses to be deployed in the next month, focusing on second doses and getting people fully protected.

The Health Minister continued:

“Our vaccination programme in Wales is one of the best in the world, but its continued success depends on people taking up their offer of a vaccine.

“The vaccine remains the best way we can protect ourselves and we need everyone to keep saying yes to the vaccine and to remember that one dose isn’t enough. We all need two doses to complete the course and to have the best chance of reducing our risk of serious illness, especially as we face the spread of the delta variant.”