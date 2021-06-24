Westminster has “kicked the can down the road” when it comes to addressing the crisis in social care funding.
Discussions about the “unsustainable way that local government was currently funded, particularly in relation to adult social care and children’s services” were discussed by corporate overview and scrutiny in April.
The matter was referred to Tuesday’s (June 22) social care overview and scrutiny committee where cabinet member Cllr Tessa Hodgson said: “It’s very disappointing that once again UK government have kicked the can down the road” when it came to a solution to funding.
A so-called “do or die meeting” to discuss fixing the social care system was called off by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, June 21, two years after he had pledged to fix it.
She added that discussions at Welsh Government about developing a sustainable model for social care and “whether Wales can go it alone or maybe shame the UK government into taking some action” was to be seen, while acknowledging there were a number of “competing priorities.”
This was also echoed by Cllr Ken Rowlands who added was it appreciated the situation the governments are in, but the majority wanted it “dealt with once and for all.”
The committee agreed that a working group be set up to discuss funding of social care and to examine the Pembrokeshire perspective on demand, requirements, and solutions in preparation for any schemes that may be put forward by the Welsh Government.