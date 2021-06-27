Local Member of the Senedd, Samuel Kurtz has been appointed as an associate member to the British and Irish Parliamentary Assembly; an organisation whose primary aim is to promote co-operation between parliamentary representatives in Britain and Ireland.
Commenting on his appointment, Samuel Kurtz MS said: “It’s a huge honour to have been appointed to the British and Irish Parliamentary Assembly.
“As a former crew member of the ferry service between Pembrokeshire and Rosslare, I know first-hand how important the service is in supporting our local economy and communities.”
Samuel continued: “Pembroke Port lies at the heart of an experienced supply chain, linking the British mainland with our Irish neighbours. This link is of considerable economic and cultural importance, especially to us here in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.
“The British and Irish Parliamentary Assembly is a steadfast way in continuing to support this growth in employability and opportunity for all our communities, especially as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Samuel finished: “I look forward to working with colleagues across the British and Irish Parliaments, in ensuring Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire benefits from the British and Irish Parliamentary Assembly’s fantastic work.”
