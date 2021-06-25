There's still a chance to pose your question to a panel full of members from the political and media world in Narberth next week.
BBC Radio 4's Any Questions is coming to the Queens Hall there, and will be recording one of their shows live on Friday, July 2.
The show discusses a variety of topics, and lets a select audience put members from the panel under the hot seat, with a range of questions.
Tickets are free but limited due to ongoing Covid restrictions, he team at the Queens Hall is urging people to grab their tickets now.
A spokesman for the hall said: "In line with BBC Any Questions policy, admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.
"As not everyone who asks for tickets uses them, the BBC has requested we send out more tickets than there are places. We will do our very best to get the numbers right but the BBC has stated that unfortunately, on a rare occasion they do have to disappoint people and that having a ticket is not a guarantee you will be able to get in."
