The community of Cresselly has recently benefitted from a brand new defibrillator from a local charity.

Friends of the Community Tenby and Saundersfoot (Nursing and Preventative) worked closely with Cresselly Cricket Club officials in order to have the equipment installed at the ground.

The Club Chairman, Richard Arthur said “On Friday nights and Saturdays we can have between 100-200 people at the ground supporting the junior evenings, watching games or attending our All Stars events. Being in such a remote location, it seems a no brainier to have such an important piece of equipment available to use at the ground.”

Stefan Jenkins, Secretary, added “It hit home how important having a device installed at the club would be following the bike ride of the Long Course Weekend and witnessing one of the participants go into cardiac arrest on the course and the need for defibrillator to be used. With so many club members both young and old, it was imperative for us to get one."

This all came about following the fundraising efforts of club members Claire Richards and Stefan and building on the desire to see an installation of a defibrillator at the cricket club.

Claire, who recently ran the Cardiff half marathon and Stefan, who took part in Ironman Wales 2019, were looking to fund raise as part of their training efforts and between them they managed to raise just under £1000.

Claire and Stefan were able to split the funds and present cheques to two important charities, firstly, to the Friends of the Community Tenby and Saundersfoot (Nursing and Preventative) charity, in recognition of providing the club with a defibrillator, and so that another local community group can benefit from an installation.

Secondly, a cheque was also presented to CRY - The Luke Rogers Memorial Fund. A charity that provides free cardiac screenings for young people aged 14-35.

A club statement read: "Cresselly Cricket Club would like to thank everyone at Friends of the Community Tenby and Saundersfoot (Nursing and Preventative) for their work in providing the installation and to Claire and Stefan for raising valuable funds for two very important charities.

"We would also like to thank everyone who donated."