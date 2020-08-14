Two true stalwarts of Pembrokeshire cricket have been recognised by Cricket Wales, after they announced further developments to their re-structuring of regional junior cricket.

A brand new ‘Super Series’ will consist of trophies over 11 different age groups, and each competition has been named after individuals who have had a significant influence on cricket in Wales.

The Under 11 Boys’ regions will play for The John Williams Trophy.

Poignantly, the announcement comes in the week that marks the one year anniversary since John, an outstanding servant to Pembrokeshire cricket as a player, official, and administrator, tragically died aged 80.

In explaining their decision, Cricket Wales described him as a ‘phenomenal’ contributor and servant of Pembrokeshire cricket, and added he was ‘hugely respected’ by everyone he worked with.

Further, the Under 15 Boys’ development sides will play for The Nick Evans Trophy.

Nick, a long standing member of the County Executive in Pembrokeshire, still plays himself and only this week has represented Wales at Over 70s level.

“Very few can say they have contributed more to Pembrokeshire cricket than Nick in the last century,” said Cricket Wales.

“Over 60 years of dedicated involvement as a player, administrator, official and coach. Nick is a true unsung hero and cricket in west Wales owes him an immeasurable debt.”

Others to have competitions named after them are John Prickett, Harry Lazarus, Tom Maynard, Robin Varley, Alan Jones, Tony Moss, Robert Croft, and Hannah Lloyd.

Jonathan Willington, a coach in the Pembrokeshire Junior Regional Cricket structure, welcomed the news.

“This is a fitting tribute to two people who have given so much to cricket not only in Pembrokeshire but in Wales.

“For John's family, coming exactly a year after his passing, this will be a very poignant moment. I am sure the whole cricketing community will welcome this news.”

These competitions are scheduled to start in 2021.

