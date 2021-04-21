HAVERFORDWEST County suffered another heavy defeat on their travels when they were hammered 6-1 by Cardiff Met on Tuesday night.

Just three days after their 5-1 loss against Newtown at Latham Park, Wayne Jones' team were put to the sword by the free-scoring students.

A hat-trick from striker Ollie Hulbert, an Eliot Evans brace and a goal from captain Bradley Woolridge put them six goals clear at the interval.

Kieran Lewis pulled a consolation goal back in the second-half, but it was a night to forget for the Bluebirds, who host Flint this weekend.

Within three minutes, Thomas Price broke down the right and slid in Evans at the back post to fire the opener past keeper Wojciech Gajda.

Elliot Scotcher fired narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the box for the Bluebirds, but it the Archers quickly doubled their lead.

Keeper Alex Lang found Evans in space on the left to cross to striker Hulbert, who turned the ball home for his sixth goal of the season.

Further home pressure saw Evans fire narrowly wide from the edge of the box, but on 35 minutes the Met were three goals to the good.

Gajda parried the ball into the path of captain Woolridge, who fired home from close range – and it was to get worse still for the visitors.

Hulbert found himself in space to turn in the fourth goal, and when Emlyn Lewis was brought down in the box, Evans fired in the penalty.

There was still time for the influential Evans to play in Hulbert, and he beat keeper Gajda with a cool finish to make it 6-0 at the break.

Midway through the second period there was also welcome return for the Bluebirds off the bench for Jack Wilson following injury.

Met midfielder Charlie Corsby went close with an effort from the edge of the box, but the improved visitors did get a consolation.

Kieran Lewis capitalised on a rare mistake from Cardiff Metropolitan goalkeeper Alex Lang to pull a goal back for the visitors.

For the hosts, defender Lewis headed over from close range, and the impressive Evans was denied a well-deserved by Gajda.

Sub Lewis Rees also fired against the woodwork for the Archers - with Haverfordwest just relieved to hear the final whistle.

CARDIFF MET: Alex Lang, Dylan Rees (Mathew Jones 85’), Kyle McCarthy, Bradley Woolridge (C), Emlyn Lewis, Eliot Evans, Charlie Corsby (Rhydian Morgan 68’), Ollie Hulbert (Lewis Rees 62’), Liam Warman, Matthew Chubb (Joseph Evans 85’), Thomas Price (Thomas Craig Davies 85’)

HAVERFORDWEST: Wojciech Gajda, Dan Summerfield, Alaric Jones (Trystan Jones 45’), Scott Tancock (Sean Pemberton 45’), Ricky Watts (C), Ben Fawcett (Marcus Griffiths 45’), Cameron Keetch, Kurtis Rees, Elliot Scotcher, Kieran Lewis, Danny Williams (Jack Wilson 66’)