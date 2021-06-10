Pembrokeshire's Sam Parry has been recalled to the Wales squad for the summer Tests against Canada and Argentina next month.

The Haverfordwest-born hooker, who has agreed a two-year deal with Ospreys, takes his place in Wayne Pivac's 34-man squad.

The former Prendergast CP and Sir Thomas Picton School pupil, made his Test debut in a friendly against France last October.

The 29 year-old then went on to score his first Test try on his first start for his county playing against Italy last December.

Toby Booth, Ospreys head coach, said: “Sam became a Wales international this year after his performances with the Ospreys.

“He is a hooker who can influence the game, and he has a knack of scoring tries which is a great characteristic for the team.”

Parry, who began his career at Haverfordwest RFC, also represented Scarlets at U18s level, before joining Premiership side Llandovery.

From there he moved to the Dragons, and spent three seasons at Rodney Parade, before then switching to play at the Liberty Stadium.

He has since established himself as a mainstay at the region, joining the Ospreys' centurion club this season, with his 100th appearance.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said that, with 10 senior players on the British and Lions Tour, it was a chance for others to come in.

“We are really looking forward to this summer, and getting to work with this squad,” said Pivac, who has named five uncapped players.

"It is an opportunity, much like the autumn campaign last year, to get these players into the environment.

"We want to to expose them to test match preparation, and in some cases test match rugby.

“This summer isn’t just about the uncapped players it is also about internationals gaining more experience.

"It is a chance for them to get more starts and appearances under their belt and to step into leadership roles, so it is going to be an important period for us.

“We will have a training camp in North Wales before returning to Cardiff for our three tests so it is a great block of time we have together.

“Whilst the Six Nations success is still fresh in many people’s memories it is important we continue to build both depth and our game as we continue to the Rugby world Cup in 2023.”

Elliot Dee and Ryan Elias are the other hookers in the Wales squad, which faces Canada on 3 July, and Argentina on 10 and 17 July.

Uncapped Gareth Thomas has been named alongside fellow Ospreys loosehead props Rhodri Jones and Nicky Smith.

And the experienced trio of Leon Brown, Tomas Francis and Dillon Lewis have been named as the tight-heads.

The four other uncapped players are Dragons pair Ben Carter and Taine Basham, Cardiff Blues centre Ben Thomas and Scarlets wing Tom Rogers.

Experienced centre Jonathan Davies captains the squad, while there are long awaited recalls for Josh Turnbull and Rhodri Williams.

Wales squad for the summer Test series

Full squad: Forwards: Rhodri Jones , Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas (all Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Cory Hill (Cardiff), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Taine Basham (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Cardiff), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Rhodri Williams (Dragons), Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets; capt), Willis Halaholo (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Hallam Amos (Cardiff), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Dragons), Owen Lane (Cardiff), Ioan Lloyd (Bristol Bears), Tom Rogers (Scarlets).