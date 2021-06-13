JONATHAN Davies' disappointment at missing out on the British and Irish Lions Tour has been tempered by the chance to captain Wales this summer.

Scarlets centre Davies, who was brought up in Bancyfelin, has 88 caps and will lead his country against Canada and Argentina in Cardiff next month.

The 33 year-old, who represented both St Clears and Whitland at junior level, is one of the most experienced members of Wayne Pivac's Wales squad.

His return from an ankle injury to play in the Six Nations came just too late for Warren Gatland to select him for the Lions' Tour of South Africa.

But he will take up Wales’ leadership reins, instead of Alun Wyn Jones who is among 10 of Pivac’s title-winning Six Nations squad chosen for the Lions.

“He was disappointed at missing out on the Lions, like anyone would be at his age, as it was his last opportunity," said Pivac on his Wales announcement.

“We don’t know what is around the corner, there has already been one change with the Lions, and there could be more with the amount of games played.

"But he was certainly over the moon at being given the opportunity to lead the Wales side, and he is honoured and looking forward to taking on that role.”

Davies, a former pupil of Dyffryn Taf Comprehensive School in Whitland, has been capped 88 times for Wales, including two World Cup semi-finals.

He has also won two Six Nations Grand Slams and four Championship titles, and he has played in six on two British and Irish Lions Tours.

He was part of the Lions' series success in Australia in 2013, and was named Man of the Series in the drawn contest in New Zealand four years later.

He grew up in the Fox and Hounds pub in Bancyfelin with younger brother James, and they became the 33rd set of brothers to have played for Wales.

Jonathan Davies, who in the past has been touted as the one of best No 13s in the world, previously captained Wales in the 2019 Six Nations against Italy.