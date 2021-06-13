HAVERFORDWEST County have made a big statement of intent with the signing of highly-rated midfielder Henry Jones on a two-year deal.

Jones joins the Bluebirds after three seasons at Bala Town, where he made over 60 appearances, scoring 25 goals, and playing in the Europa League.

The 27 year-old came through the Swansea City academy, and has had spells at Bangor City and AFC Fylde in the Vanarama National League.

After his return to the Welsh top flight, he was named in the Cymru Premier Team of the Season and earned a Wales C call-up against England C.

"This is a very big coup for Haverfordwest, and we are looking forward to seeing him play for the club," said Bluebirds' manager Wayne Jones.

"Being able to bring a player of Henry’s ability and flair to the Club shows our ambition, and I'm sure the supporters will enjoy him playing.

"He has plenty of experience and has won honours at this level, so we’re delighted to get him into the squad well ahead of the new season.”

Jones is the Bluebirds' second addition of the summer, after they signed right-back Dylan Rees from Cardiff Metropolitan University last week.

Rees, who has also played in the Europa League and has significant Cymru Premier experience, has secured a job closer to his hometown of Tenby.

The 24 year-old reunites with manager Wayne Jones after the pair had a brief spell at Aberystwyth Town in 2017, and has signed a two-year deal.

“I’ve worked with Dylan before and I know what he’ll bring to the table, he’s a winner and a great signing for us," said Bluebirds' boss Jones.

"His experience at this level will help the players around him, he’s won trophies and played in Europe, which could prove valuable to group.”

Former Wales international defender Jazz Richards and keeper Wojciech Gajda have also signed new contracts as the Bluebirds build for next season.

Meanwhile the club has confirmed that six players have left Bridge Meadow following the end of the season.

Club stalwart Sean Pemberton has retired, and the loans of Danny Williams (Cardiff City) and Matthew Turner (Leeds United) have ended.

Trystan Jones, Marcus Griffiths and Nicky Palmer have also been released, with the club's best wishes.

At the Club's end of season awards Jack Wilson picked up the Supporters' Club Player of the Year in his first season in the Cymru Premier.

The Manager's Player of the Year was club stalwart Sean Pemberton, in his final season for the club.

The Players' Player of the Year was Daniel Summerfield, in his first season as a Bluebird, and an ever-present since signing.

The Goal of the Season was Corey Shephard's wonder strike at Newtown.