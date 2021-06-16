Neyland Town Council has agreed to donate £250 towards Neyland Cricket Club's travel expenses in their upcoming Voneus National Village Cup tie.

Nearly 350 cricket clubs across England, Scotland and Wales entered the Voneus National Village Cup, and Neyland's players see themselves in the last 32 teams left in the competition.

The club has reached this stage of the tournament after winning the Dyfed Regional Championship, and will travel to Staffordshire for their next match in the cup.

After their Pembrokeshire League match away at Lawrenny on Saturday, June 19, the team will travel to Milford Hall near Stratford for their Voneus National Village Cup tie.

Should Neyland be victorious, they would face a round of 16 tie, before a quarter final, semi final and a grand final, which is to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, home to England and Wales.

Neyland Town Council agreed that £250 should be donated to the club for travel expenses for their journey to the West Midlands.

The grant was made in conjunction with the mayor of Neyland, councillor Simon Hancock and town clerk Jane Clark, under delegated powers.

Simon Hancock said: "The town is enormously proud of the incredible success achieved by the cricket team, especially in recent years.

"It has been a list of tremendous sporting achievements, and the town council want to support them as much as we can, so fingers crossed they get to Lord's, 'the home of cricket' in September."