ST DAVIDS speedster Jasmine Joyce will carry her experience into her second Olympics appearance, after being named in the Team GB Rugby Sevens squad for the summer Games in Tokyo.

The 25 year-old international - a former Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi pupil - came through the ranks at Scarlets Ladies and now plays for Bristol Bears in the Allianz Premier 15s.

The Wales winger starred for Team GB in the Rio Olympic in 2016 and is now heading to the Far East for next month’s global get-together, after her place in the squad was confirmed.

“After the amazing experience of competing in Rio, returning to another games has been front and centre of everything I’ve done for the past five years," she said.

"The Olympic Games is the ultimate achievement for any sportsperson, and that dream became more achievable for me when rugby sevens became a Olympic sport.”

At 20, Joyce was one of the youngest players in the Team GB squad that finished fourth in 2016, and she hadn’t yet been capped for Wales at 15-a-side.

Five years on, and with 19 senior Wales caps, she is looking to draw on her experience to help the side to come back with some silverware.

“I was the new girl in Rio with little pressure on my shoulders, I’ve definitely got a different mindset this time around," she said.

"People know my game more and there is more pressure on me to perform, but I’m happy with that.

"We were disappointed not to medal last time around, and are definitely going for gold next month.”

She added: "I’ve had so much support from my family, friends and coaches throughout my career.

"The fact that they won’t be able to travel to Japan is disappointing, but I know that we will feel everyone’s support via social media over the next few weeks, and that makes a huge difference.”

Joyce also paid tribute to fellow Scarlet, Wales international and GB Sevens training squad member Hannah Jones, who missed out on selection.

“Hannah is my best friend so it was great to train together in GB camp," she said.

"She has put so much hard work into everything she has done in recent years too, as have all the players in the training squad.

"The fact she’s missed out shows the level of competition throughout the squad is insane."

The men’s competition will take place from 26-28 July, with the women’s tournament following on 29-31 July.

All the action will take place at the Tokyo Stadium.

Through an innovative commercial partnership with The National Lottery, the wider squads have been operating as GB7s based at Loughborough University since March.

They have competed at the International Rugby 7s tournament at St. George’s Park and HPC International 7s in Ireland.