S4C has commissioned a special drama, with filming beginning at the end of June, which will pay tribute to a Welsh rugby hero Ray Gravell.

The drama has been adapted from the acclaimed stage show created by Owen Thomas, Peter Doran and Gareth John Bale in Milford Haven's Torch Theatre.

Following his memorable on-stage portrayal of Ray Gravell, actor Gareth John Bale will play the leading role, while award-winning director Marc Evans will direct the television adaption of the show.

Marc has previously worked on programmes such as The Pembrokeshire Murders, Manhunt and Y Bomiwr a’r Tywysog.

S4C has commissioned Regan Developments, with Tarian Cyf, to produce this one-off programme, which will be screened in September.

Owen Thomas said: “I am thrilled to be working with Marc Evans and S4C as Grav continues the next part of this incredible journey that all began at the wonderful Torch Theatre.”

Branwen Cennard, Grav co-producer, said: "Working on a project like this, to create a television adaption of Owen Thomas’ hugely successful stage show, is very exciting. The original drama goes to the root of what drove Grav as a person and the show was universally praised."

Gwenllïan Gravelle, S4C drama commissioner, said: "It’s a privilege to commission a drama about a true Welsh folk hero, Ray Gravell. Grav was such a famous figure; as a strong and talented leader on the rugby pitch, and an affectionate, colourful, but complicated character off it."

The Torch Theatre’s artistic director Peter Doran said: “This piece never fails to amaze me, we’ve performed the show around 120 times, sold out in Edinburgh (Fringe Festival), taken it to America twice, if it wasn’t for Covid we’d be in South Africa next month, we were invited to the Adelaide festival, we opened the last Rugby World Cup and now it’s being adapted for television, I really don’t know where it will end.”