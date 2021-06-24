THE WELSH Government has urged football fans to enjoy Wales's progress through Euro 2020 from the safety of home and not to travel overseas for matches.

"We are thrilled Wales has once again reached the final 16 of a major football tournament and we are hoping for further success in the Euro 2020 competition," said health minister Eluned Morgan.

"This is an exciting time for our national men's football team and for its brilliant supporters. Everyone wishes the team good luck against Denmark on Saturday."

Because the Euro 2020 tournament is taking place in the midst of the global pandemic and restrictions will have an impact on Welsh fans hoping to travel and follow the progress the team the Welsh Government is urging fans to remain in Wales.

"Our strong advice is that the best way for all of us to show our support for Wales is to support the team from home," said the minister.

"We also advise everyone – not just football fans – against travelling overseas this summer and although Wales getting to the next round of the Euros is really important- travelling there is not essential. This is the year to stay at home.

"Staying at home, preferably cheering Wales on outdoors, will help keep the virus under control, especially with the new delta variant spreading in Wales."

Anyone thinking about travelling overseas to watch Wales play will need to quarantine at home for 10 days when they return to Wales. This is a mandatory, legal requirement. They will also need to book and pay for a mandatory PCR test on day two and day eight of their quarantine.

Importantly, the regulations in place in Wales are only one part of the requirements for travel – anyone planning to travel must also check the requirements and restrictions for entry into those countries.

In the case of the Netherlands, the Dutch police authorities have said they will not be letting Wales fans into the country.

Ms Morgan also urged anyone considering following the British and Irish Lions rugby tour to South Africa next month not to travel there.

"Rugby fans, like football fans, need to play their part in helping to keep Wales safe," said the minister.

"South Africa listed as a 'red' country, given the risks posed by the variants of concern present, which could have a damaging effect to our vaccine programme if brought to the UK. The Beta variant, dominant in South Africa, is better at avoiding the protective effect of the Covid vaccines than other variants."

Anyone arriving in the UK having been in a red country during the previous 10 days, must enter into a managed quarantine facility (quarantine hotel) at a minimum cost of £1,750 for 10 days near their port of entry and take PCR tests on day 2 & day 8. A fine of up to £10,000 can imposed for failure to comply.