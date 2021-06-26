Grassroots football club Kilgetty AFC hosted a professional coaching masterclass over the weekend with former Wales international Matt Jones.

Club members, youngsters and family were invited to the event, which had been selected as a ‘Connected Club’ by BT and the Football Association of Wales.

The work is part of BT’s role as lead partner of the Football Association of Wales. The initiative provides several grassroots football clubs in Wales with a package of free products and services including broadband, Wi-Fi connectivity and skills training, helping them become hubs for the local community.

The initiative is aiming to connect 200 grassroots football clubs across the UK by 2024.

Players and guests were joined at the club on Saturday, June 19 by Matt Jones – former Leeds United, Leicester City and Wales footballer – who took part in a coaching masterclass and discussion ahead of Wales’ Euro 2020 group match against Italy.

Lukas Gamble, Kilgetty AFC chairman, said: “When we started the partnership, BT came in and they put connectivity into the clubhouse.

"That's given us free Wi-Fi and connectivity for three years which is amazing for a grassroots club with very little finances. The exposure it gives us as well, and events like this, raises our profile within the community.”

Nick Speed, BT Group’s director in Wales, said: “Our partnership with the Football Association of Wales is all about supporting grassroots clubs like Kilgetty AFC, with BT’s technology and innovation turning clubs into community hubs.

"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on many clubs and communities, so we hope this kind of initiative will provide a small lift and that everyone attending had a memorable and enjoyable day.”