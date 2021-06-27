EXPERIENCED coach Gary ‘Waggy’ Richards has joined Haverfordwest County as assistant manager to Wayne Jones for the 2021/22 season.

Richards recently served as assistant manager to Cameron Toshack at Cypriot division one side, Pafos FC, helping the club to its highest ever finish.

He also spent a number of years at Swansea City, coaching at numerous age group levels, and he served as lead coach of the Under 16s, 18s and 23s.

During his time with the academy, he worked with the likes of Joe Allen, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Daniel James and Oli McBurnie.

In December 2017, he was appointed as the first team coach at Swansea City under Leon Britton in the Premier League on an interim basis.

Richards holds the UEFA A, B and C Licenses, as well as the FA Advanced Youth Award and The FA Level 2 grade in Talent Identification.

As a player, he represented Swansea City 66 times, and had spells at Lincoln City, Cambridge United, Torquay United and Newport County.

Richards replaces Mark Murison, who has stepped down from first team duties to focus on his role as Head of Coaching within the Academy.

“We’re delighted that Waggy has joined, he has an incredible amount of coaching knowledge and understands the game very well," said manager Jones.

"He will be a great asset to the coaching team, and we’re now looking forward now to the pre-season.”

"We would also like to thank Mark Murison for his efforts during the last season."

Meanwhile the Bluebirds have also announced that Triston Jenkins will become the club's new first team physiotherapist.

Jenkins will join up with the first team for pre-season, and replaces Ben Ventura, who left the Club in the summer.

Haverfordwest County have also parted company with U16’s Lead Coach and former Academy Director, Steve Batty.

Chairman Rob Edwards said “This was an extremely difficult decision for the club, with Steve being a huge driving force within the Academy for the last 10 years.

"The work done by Steve will certainly not be forgotten, and the club as a whole would like to place on records its gratitude for the selfless dedication put in during his association with the club.

"Particularly for running the Academy alongside a full-time job, and on a limited budget during his five years as Academy Director."