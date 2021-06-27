PEMBROKESHIRE star Joe Allen says the Wales football team "can create more history" as the focus switches to World Cup qualifying, after their Euro 2020 exit to Denmark.

After Wales were knocked out with a 4-0 defeat in Amsterdam, Allen said this generation of players still have "a lot left to give" as they attempt to reach the 2022 World Cup.

Allen played in all four of Wales' matches in the Euro championships - which saw them have to travel across Europe to play matches in Baku, Rome and Amsterdam.

"I think the message is clear to the group - we've got to think about World Cup qualification now," said the 31 year-old Stoke City player, who grew up in Narberth.

"That will be the next step for us to throw everything into, we've got a young group of players who have got a lot left to give and still have got a lot left to show.

"This particular journey is over, but we are confident that we have got a group who can create more history and get more success stories in the future."

Allen, who was one of eight players in the squad who had reached the semi-finals in Euro 2016, said the class of 2021 could take pride in getting out of a tough group.

After a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, a 2-0 win over Turkey and a 1-0 defeat to Italy in the group stage, the impressive Danish side proved to be a challenge too far.

"We just weren't able to create that moment of magic, or to create real goal scoring opportunities," said the former Swansea City and Liverpool midfielder.

"The second goal early in the second half gave us a mountain to climb, it's knockout football, and you have to throw everything you've got to get back into the game.

"The scoreline looks a lot worse than the way the game went, but we can be proud that we've been able to get out of the group stages for a second time."

Backed by an almost exclusive Danish crowd, Kasper Hjulmand's side led as Kasper Dolberg curled in a fine 27th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Dolberg crucially struck again in the 48th minute when he seized on a defensive error from Wales substitute Neco Williams to smash in a second goal from close range.

That goal deflated Wales, who never looked like clawing their way back into the game, and Joakim Maehle added a late third goal with two minutes left on the clock.

Subs Harry Wilson was then shown a straight red card for a late foul on Maehle, before Martin Braithwaite struck a fourth in added time to add salt to Wales' wounds.

While the likes of Allen, Aaron Ramsey and talisman Gareth Bale may not have many more campaigns left, the future may still be bright for the national side.

"They might not think that now but, when you strip all the emotion out of it, that will hold us in good stead for the future," said interim manager Robert Page.

"They're a young group and with the World Cup qualifiers around the corner in September, we'll go again, they've had a taste of tournament football and want more.

"Overall, I thought the boys have been excellent, and to even get to where we're at is a big achievement, with players not playing domestic football week in, week out.

"The players are hurting in there because of the manner in which they've left the tournament, but they deserve a lot of credit for what they've done up until now.

"Overall they're a great group to work with, and I think there's a lot more to come from them."

Next up is a World Cup qualifying double-header against Belarus and Estonia in September, with Page likely to be in charge in the continued absence of Ryan Giggs.