IT’S neck and neck between Johnston and Llanrhian at the top of division three, both on 130 points, as the former claimed an easy victory away at Haverfordwest thirds.

Andrew Harries scored 79 as Lee Summons (4-26) and Rob Hood (4-23) also performed well in the 142 runs win, as Johnston left with 235-5, as Haverfordwest thirds ended with 93ao.

Llanrhian also saw victory as Tom Clarke shone, taking 5 wickets. The league leaders bowled first, as Stackpole ended in 78ao, before a 79-2 victory for Llanrhian earned them 17 points.

The only other team with over 100 points, Laugharne, were victorious at home too, overcoming St Ishmaels second’s 123ao to win with a score of 125-3.

Narberth seconds couldn’t win away at Neyland seconds, despite winning the toss, batting first and David Jones’ score of 52 being the only half century in the division other than Andrew Harries of Johnston.

Narberth seconds finished on 128-8 before Neyland seconds batted, with George Evans scoring 30, and finished on 130-5.

In the only other division three game, Cresselly seconds overcame Llangwm seconds. Cresselly seconds bowled first with Morgan Lewis (4-14) and Josh Lewis (4-5) scoring well.

When batting, it was still a day for the Lewises, as Neil Lewis’ score of 20 helped them overcome Llangwm second’s 54ao to end on 58-1.

Johnston and Llanrhian sit top with 130 points each after the weekend, with Haverfordwest thirds at the bottom, 48 points adrift of ninth-placed Llangwm seconds.

All home teams won the toss in division four on Saturday, but only one won the match, as Llanrhian seconds won away at Whitland seconds to stay well clear at the top of the division.

Dai Lees’ 50 and Wayne Jones’ 43 wasn’t enough for Whitland seconds (154-8), as Adam Phillips’ 62 and Mike Lewis’ 30 helped Llanrhian seconds to an uncatchable 223-7.

Second and third played each other, as Lawrenny seconds won away at Hook seconds to put the pressure on the home team, clawing the points difference to two.

Two 52 scores from Rhydian Lewis and Simon Cole were huge scores in helping Lawrenny seconds end on 183ao, despite Rhys Phelps (4-22) and Rob Makepeace’s (4-27) best efforts.

Hook seconds could not make up the gap, finishing the game on 157ao.

Crymych (112ao) got close to catching Carew thirds (120ao), with Richard Thorne’s 54 helping, but ended just short, with Ethan Hall taking 3 wickets for Carew thirds.

Llechryd seconds were the only losing away team on Saturday, despite scores from John Griffiths and Ollie Roberts (both 30), Peter Gregory (32) and Alex Bidder (28).

The scores weren’t enough for Llechryd seconds (164-9) who came close but couldn’t reach Saundersfoot seconds 175-5, with Dominic Green starring with a half century of 52.

In the postponed match in division four which took place on the Sunday, Ken Cunningham was the star for Burton seconds who beat Carew thirds by 128 runs.

Cunningham scored 82, as Burton seconds batted first, scoring 254-8, with Dan Ridge (38) and Dan Llewellyn (26) also scoring for the away side.

Carew thirds ended on 126ao, with terrific bowling from Dan Griffiths (3-31) and N Jones (3-18).

Llanrhian seconds sit top of division four with 106 points, 17 points clear of Hook seconds on 89 and Lawrenny seconds on 87.

There was only one half century in division five, Trystan Rees’ 57 wasn’t enough to see Whitland thirds (159-8) victorious, as Neyland thirds won by 6 wickets (161-4).

Also in division five on Saturday, Llechryd thirds won away at Pembroke seconds as Hundleton lost at home to Fishguard.

Junior Leagues

Report by Martin Jones

Under 11's

Pembroke 218-8 lost to Creselly 279-4

Pembroke:

Abdullah Bhatti 21

Callum O Brien 10

Dylan Russant 5

Evan Clark 1-11

Caden John 1-13

Millie Withers 1-9

Cresselly:

Corrin Thornton 11 and 2-11

Phoenix Phillips 21 and 1-4

Elin Edwards 1-16

Dylan Taylor 2-0

Griff Jenkins 2-2

Hook 296-3 beat Haverfordwest 258-3

Olly Nutty 19

Alfie Smethurst 15

Charlie Holder 10

Deri Field 2-14

Brandon Dewstowe 12

Ollie Hicks 10

Oliver Stamp 1-7

Alfie Smethurst 1-10

Rhys Tennick 1-7

St Ishmaels 288-6 beat Lamphey 216-8

St Ishmaels:

Morgan Brittain 15 and 2-3

Rossi Ninnis 13 and 2-2

Dillion Lewis 21 and1-8

Charlie Welch 12

Jenson Griffiths 1-1

Lamphey:

Iori Evans 7 and1-18

Terrence G 6 and 1-8

Cory Shelmerdine 5 and 1-22

Elliot Midgley 2-15

Ruben Evans 1-16

Narberth 280-5 lost Llechryd 282-5

No details received

Saundersfoot 303-3 beat Stackpole 233-6

Stackpole:

Ossian Ridgway 10

Ollie Frearson 7

Louis Dodson 7

Sam Adams 6

Summer Russant 6 and a wicket

Sasha Lewis 2 Wickets

Saundersfoot:

No details received

Under 13's

Hook CC 130/3 Llechryd 74-6

Hook:

Rhys Phelps 26 (ret)

Oscar Willington 30 (ret - hit a six when he was on 24)

Callum Nutty 22 not out

Ifan Williams 16

Jamie Gray 1 for 1 off 2

Harry Evans 1 for 3 off 2

Llechryd:

Delme Alleyne 20

Gethin Wilcox 7

Ifan Wyn-Jones 2 - 24

Thea X - 1 for 3