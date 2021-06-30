EXPERIENCED goalkeeper Lee Idzi has rejoined Haverfordwest County for the new 2021/22 Cymru Premier season.

Idzi, who was a member of Barry Town United’s squad last season, possesses a wealth of experience in the Welsh top flight.

He spent seven years at Carmarthen Town, but moved to Barry following the Old Gold’s relegation from the Cymru Premier.

The 33-year-old also played for Bangor City, where he was a Welsh Premier League and Welsh Cup runner-up, as well as Neath.

The keeper has made almost 400 top-flight appearances in total, having started his career with Haverfordwest way back in 2009.

"We’re delighted to have Lee on board," said Bluebirds boss Wayne Jones, who has been rebuilding his squad over the summer.

"He’s an excellent professional, with an incredible amount of experience in this league, and we look forward to him joining the squad.”

Idzi is the third new summer signing, following midfielder Henry Jones from Bala Town, and right-back Dylan Rees from Cardiff Met.

Jones joins the Bluebirds after three seasons at Bala, where he was a key player, scoring 25 goals, and playing in the Europa League.

Rees, who has also played in the Europa League and has significant Cymru Premier experience, has secured a job closer to his hometown of Tenby.

Meanwhile the Club has also revealed that recently retired captain, Sean Pemberton, has rejoined the Bluebirds as First Team Coach.

Pemberton was a key part of the side that finished ninth in the Cymru Premier last season, and will be starting his coaching journey.

"Having him on board as first team coach is something we’ve thought about for a while," manager Jones told the club's website.

"Pembs involved the coaching set up is the next best thing to him playing for us, and I’m excited to get working with him.”

Experienced coach Gary ‘Waggy’ Richards has also joined the coaching team as assistant manager to Jones for the 2021/22 season.

Former Swansea City coach Richards holds the necessary UEFA A, B and C Licenses, as well as the FA Advanced Youth Award.

He replaces Mark Murison, who stepped down from first team duties to focus on his role as Head of Coaching within the Academy.