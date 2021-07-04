WALES international Jonathan Davies has spoken of his pride at being chosen to captain his country against Canada at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Centre Davies led the side to a record 68-12 points win as they ran in 10 tries as a warm-up for their two upcoming Tests against Argentina on July 10 and 17.

Experienced centre Davies, who was brought up in Bancyfelin, narrowly missed out on selection for the British and Irish Lions' tour to South Africa.

But the 33 year-old, who represented both St Clears and Whitland at junior level, said he that was honoured to lead Wales in the absence of 10 players on tour.

“I have enjoyed it fully as captain, there is a lot more responsibility, with a lot of new faces, but also boys with experience to help me out," he said.

“These young guys have played well for their regions, and so this is an opportunity to showcase exactly why are good enough to play Test rugby.

“With players away with the British and Irish Lions, it creates opportunity, we want to be developing a squad and bringing in competition," he said.

"It makes boys step up as well and get more responsibility, and gives them an understanding of what is needed of them moving forward in their careers.

“One thing over the years we probably haven’t had is the strength in depth, and with these opportunities now it is creating competition got places

"This then drives standards in training, creates stronger teams, and better standards on the pitch - and that is what is going to bring on Welsh rugby."

Head coach Wayne Pivac introduced five new caps, with Dragons lock Ben Carter being as the named man of the match as he debuted from the start.

There were also first starts for Scarlets wing Tom Rogers, with Gareth Thomas, Taine Basham and Ben Thomas coming off the replacements' bench.

Two tries apiece from Tomos Williams, new cap Taine Basham and Jonah Holmes and scores by James Botham, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and Will Rowlands sealed the 10-try win.

Fly-half Callum Sheedy added 14 points – but the win was overshadowed by Leigh Halfpenny suffering a serious knee injury in the opening minute of his 100th international.

Halfpenny went down inside the first minute with suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage, and he is now likely to face a lengthy spell on he sidelines.