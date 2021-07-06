Neyland and Lawrenny were both on form at the weekend to keep it neck and neck in the title race of division one.

Neyland stay on top with 137 points after a comeback win over Llechryd, who scored 174-8, with David scoring 30 for the away side.

Dunfee also scored 2-19 while bowling, but Neyland were rampant, with Nathan Banner (70no), Greg Miller (31), and Sean Hannon (20), helping them finish on 178-5.

Lawrenny earned the same points (19) as Neyland, keeping two points behind the leaders after their win away at Whitland.

Lawrenny batted first, as Harry Thomas shone with 79 runs to help on the way to a total of 187-9.

The fielding was superb too, with Jamie Lewis (4-26), Kurtis Marsh (3-15) and Ryan Morton (2-10) finishing the match with Whitland on 87ao.

The match of the round had to go to Narberth v Haverfordwest, where the high-scoring game was won by one wicket.

Haverfordwest batted first, with some great scores from Dia Davies (62), Danny Potter (50no), Ben Field (47) and Jake Merry (38). They finished on 238-4.

However, Kyle Quartermaine really shone with a century of 136, while Lewis Hough and Ben Hughes both scored 22, ending the match with a score of 242-9.

Also in division one, Cresselly batted first against Saundersfoot, but great fielding from Sam Franklin (2-20), Tudor Hurle (3-40) and Nic Cope (2-19) stopped them at 148-ao.

Tom Mansbridge (75no) helped Saundersfoot triumph when batting, coming back to win with a score of 149-1.

The only other game saw Carew beat St Ishmael's, as Nic Scourfield (49), Yori Hicks (32) and Lewis Hicks (25) gave the home side a commanding lead with 176ao, despite Brennan Devonald's 3-35, Lewys Rhead's 4-30, Jonathan Pawlett's 2-34.

Peter Bradshaw's 91 for St Ishmaels wasn't enough however, as they ended on 161-9.

Neyland and Lawrenny sit close at the top of the league after 11 matches, as Carew, Narberth and Saundersfoot all reached the 100-point mark.

In division two, Haverfordwest seconds' home match against Herbrandston was abandoned, as four still took place.

League leaders Pembroke Dock lost as Burton overcame their score of 102ao, as Archie Hillier-Wood scored 23, Jake Griffiths 19 and Billy Wood 18.

Burton's Toby Hayman scored 42 on their comeback, which added to the previous fielding by James Davies (3-40), Matthew Webb (3-31) and Jack Davies (2-10). They finished on 105-5.

The loss allowed Llangwm to catch up, as they took full advantage, winning away at Lamphey, where two men stole the show.

Joseph Kiff (96) and Steve Inward (98) helped bat Llangwm to a score of 258-5, despite Grant Cole's 2-33 and Shaun Donohue's 2-51 for Lamphey.

The home side couldn't catch the score, ending on 196ao, with David Dredge scoring 51, David Blackwell 39 and Andy Tait 49.

Pembroke reached the 100-point mark, despite losing at home to Hook, as they batted with Paul White scoring 70no on their way to 181-5.

Hook returned with won the match by 4 wickets, scoring 182-6.

In the only other game, Carew seconds won away at Kilgetty, who batted first with Anthony Bevan's 48 and Toby Poole's 35 helping them to 177ao, with Carew seconds' Barry Evans scoring 4-38.

Carew seconds fought back with Hayden Shapcott's 46, Gareth Lewis' 33, Brian Hall's 23no and Chris Cole's 21no ending the match on 178-3.

Llangwm are now five points behind Pembroke Dock after clawing back this weekend, with Burton's victory over the league leaders placing them into third.