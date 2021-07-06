First played second as Johnston hosted Llanrhian in what turned out to be a top of the table thriller.

Llanrhian batted first with Jack Jones (98) and Paul Lewis (82no) trying to strike fear into the home side, finishing on 232-5.

Johnston then batted with Lee Summons scoring 73, Josh Hicks 65, Liam Boswell 41 and Geno Cleal 25, fighting back to win by 4 wickets on 234-6.

At the other end of the table, Haverfordwest thids are still winless as they lost away at Cresselly seconds.

Cresselly's bowling of Ollie Berry (3-11) and Julian Arthur (2-8) helped Haverfordwest end on 88ao.

Without losing a wicket, the home side returned and finished the match with a score of 90-0.

Third place Laugharne kept a hope alive of catching up to Johnston and Llanrhian with a win away at Llangwm seconds.

Rob Couzins' 4-23 and Gareth Charles 4-22 helped hugely for Laugharne as Llangwm ended up with 93ao.

The away side then showed their class as Craig Hurst (33) and Alan Carter (23) scored on the way to a 96-4 score.

St Ishmaels seconds thrashed Narberth seconds by 87 runs with Steve Williams (80no) scoring high and both Steve Hartley (59) and Stuart Carpenter (51) scoring half centuries as they claimed 217-6.

Narberth seconds couldn't catch up as Ed Richards' 5-41 helped them end on 130ao.

In the final game of division 3, Neyland seconds couldn't catch up to Stackpole as Josh Davies (77) and John Williams (44) helped the home side on 194-8.

Callum Power's 66 runs for Neyland seconds was the best but not enough as they finished on 162-6.

Johnston (147) are now nine points clear of Llanrhian (138) after the top of the table clash, while Laugharne sit in third on 133.

In division 4, Llechryd seconds home game against Burton seconds was abandoned, but the other four took place.

Llanrhian seconds are still top of the division with a game in hand after beating Kilgetty seconds at home.

Kilgetty seconds batted first but the league leaders' bowling of Llion Williams (4-24) and Gary Reynolds (2-16) kept them down to 68ao.

Three wickets later, Ben Jones' 20 runs and Matthew Bennett's 26no helped Llanrhian settle the match with the score at 69-3.

In a very tight game, Hook seconds eventually overtook Crymych to stay in second place and win by one wicket.

Crymych scored 154ao with Richard Thorne scoring 82, but Jack Phillips' 4-18 helped that score he kept down.

Hook seconds then batted with Phillips scoring 28no and Harry Makepeace 37. They ended on 155-9.

Third place Lawrenny seconds lost to Whitland seconds, allowing them to climb into fourth and within two points of them, after being unable to catch their score.

Whitland seconds ended on 194-6 with a half century from Wayne Jones (65) and further scores from Harry Fuller (32) and J Thomas (36).

Alfie Buckle's 65no and Chris Buckle's 29 helped but weren't enough as Lawrenny ended the game on 166-6.

Saundersfoot seconds also kept pressure on third place as they came away from Carew thirds with a win by three wickets.

Saundersfoot seconds' bowling from Simon Stanford (3-26) and Navett Kawale (3-15) helped keep Carew thirds score down to 98ao.

When batting, they had three wickets to spare as they ended the game on 100-7.

Llanrhian seconds are 14 points clear after their win, with Hook seconds in second place, and Lawrenny seconds, Whitland seconds and Saundersfoot seconds all within six points of each other for third place.

Jonathan Williams scored the only half century in division 5 as Hundleton won away at Pembroke Dock seconds. In the only other game which went ahead, with three being abandoned, Neyland thirds beat Stackpole seconds at home.