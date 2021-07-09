LLECHRYD showed plenty of character as they posted 174 for 8 against Pembrokeshire Cricket League division one leaders Neyland - but Nathan Banner’s unbeaten 70 steered the hosts to a five-wicket win.
Batting first at the Athletic Ground, father and son duo Johnny and Tomos Lewis both made 20 runs, before second team skipper Ollie Roberts weighed in with 24 to take Llechryd to 76 for 3.
David Dunfee struck five fours and a big six in his 30, before he was bowled by Nathan Banner, but skipper John Curran departed quickly, before youngsters Joe Mansfield (26) and Tomos Davies (27) batted well to take them to a respectable score of 174 for 8 in 45 overs.
For the home bowlers, Nathan Banner returned 2 for 36, Andrew Miller 1 for 24, Nick Koomen 2 for 36, and Jack John claimed 2 for 12.
Dunfee (2 for 19) had early success with the ball as he caught and bowled Patrick Bellerby for 2, and had fellow opener Nicholas Koomen caught by Tom Lewis for 17.
Lewis (2 for 46) also caught and bowled George Evans for 11 to make it 54 for 3 - but Banner took charge as he struck 7 fours and 2 sixes in his unbeaten 70 to win it, with support from Gregg Miller (32) and Sean Hannon (20).
Division One Results: Carew (176) beat St Ishmaels (161-9) by 15 runs; Narberth (242-9) beat Haverfordwest (238-4) by 1 wkt; Neyland (175-5) beat Llechryd (174-8) by 5 wkts; Saundersfoot (149-1) beat Cresselly (148) by 9 wkts; Whitland (87) lost to Lawrenny (187-9) by 100 runs.
Division Two Results: : Burton (105-5) beat Pembroke Dock (102) by 5 wkts; Haverfordwest II (0) ab v Herbrandston (0); Kilgetty (177) lost to Carew II (178-3) by 7 wkts; Lamphey (196) lost to Llangwm (258-5) by 62 runs; Pembroke (181-5) lost to Hook (182-6) by 4 wkts.
Division Three Results: Cresselly II (90-0) beat Haverfordwest III (88) by 10 wkts; Johnston (234-6) beat Llanrhian (232-5) by 4 wkts; Llangwm II (93) lost to Laugharne (96-4) by 6 wkts; St Ishmaels II (217-6) beat Narberth II (130) by 87 runs; Stackpole (194-8) beat Neyland II (162-6) by 32 runs.
Division Four Results: Carew III (98) lost to Saundersfoot II (100-7) by 3 wkts; Hook II (155-9) beat Crymych (154) by 1 wkt; Lawrenny II (166-6) lost to Whitland II (194-6) by 28 runs; Llanrhian II (69-3) beat Kilgetty II (68) by 7 wkts; Llechryd II (0) ab v Burton II (0).
