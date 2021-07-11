FORMER Whitland player Scott Williams says he is "hungry to get back out there" after confirming that he will be rejoining his home club Scarlets.

The 30 year-old Wales international, who started his career with the Borderers is heading back to Parc y Scarlets after three seasons with the Ospreys.

“I have some wonderful memories playing for the Scarlets, it is my home side and I have a lot of good friends at the club,” said Williams.

“I'm looking forward to working under Dwayne (Peel) and the coaching team in pre-season, and challenging for a place in the side ahead of the start of the new campaign.

“Scarlets have some great centres and competition is going to be strong, but I’m hungry to get back out there and can’t wait to get started and pull on the Scarlets jersey again.”

After coming through the Scarlets Academy, Williams made his senior debut in a pre-season friendly against Neath in 2008, and went on to play 137 games over nine seasons, scoring 23 tries.

He was an instrumental part of the side’s stunning Guinness PRO12 title win in 2017 and scored key tries as the Scarlets reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup a year later.

Williams, who signed for Ospreys in 2018, made four appearances in Wales’ 2012 Grand Slam, famously scoring a late winning try against England at Twickenham.

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Scott back to Parc y Scarlets.

“Scott has been unlucky with injuries in recent years but he is fit, in great shape and raring to go.

“He is a player who has a huge amount of experience at international level and that, along with his leadership qualities, will provide a huge value to this group."

He added: “Scott has proven his pedigree throughout his career.

"He is a determined and driven character, a player the boys look up to and we are all looking forward to seeing him in a Scarlets shirt again.”

Williams has also played for Newcastle Emlyn and Whitland and played for Wales Under 20s, having previously represented Wales at Under 16s and Under 18s.

His senior debut came against the Barbarians in June 2011, and he went to that year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, where Wales reached the semi-finals, and again at the 2015 World Cup in England, when Wales reached the last eight.

The 30-year-old has gone on to amass 58 caps for Wales, although he hasn’t been involved with the national squad since 2019.

His latest shoulder injury typified an injury-affected three years with Ospreys, but head Toby Booth said he was impressed by his professionalism during his time at the club.

"Scott's conducted himself brilliantly throughout with regards to adherence to his rehab and obviously the disappointment," said Booth on announcing he would be leaving the club.

"As you'd expect from a man of his standing - and I use the term man, not just player - he was professional about it and he's put his best foot forward.

"He hasn't done anything other than be the consummate professional, and the great thing for Scott is that he's now fit and we wish him the best at his new club."