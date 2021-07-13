Johnston, Llanrhian and Laugharne all won 20 points at the weekend to keep the title race hotly contested in division three.

All home teams in division 3 won the toss and batted first, as Narberth seconds did when they scored 139ao against Johnston.

Will Nicholas' half century of 55 and Rhodri Dyer's 25 were welcomed by Johnston's Chris Fitzpatrick (2-22), Robert Hood (2-28), Hafiz Farooq (2-32) and Keegan Codd (2-32).

Johnston then batted with their own half century (69) from Fitzpatrick, and Dyer's 2-32 was not enough as Johnston won by 5 wickets with 143-5.

Llanrhian needed full points to keep within 10 of Johnston, and dominated against Llangwm seconds, winning at home by 133 runs.

The 213-5 score made them the top scorers this weekend, with Ben Jones' 39, Paul Lewis' 29, Nigel Delaney's 23no only part of the show as Jack Jones shone with 103no, the only century this weekend.

Gary Williams' 5-23 was the highlight as Llanrhian fielded, as Llangwm only got to 80ao by the end, Tom Rees scoring 25.

Laugharne had to get full points to keep the pressure on and stay ahead of the rest of the division, as they triumphed away at Neyland Seconds.

Callum Colin-Davies' 4-8 helped Neyland seconds' score stay down to 93ao, despite scores from Lyn Rees (29) and Will Hughes (18).

Laugharne showed why they were near the top as they scored 94-3, winning by 7 wickets with Colin-Davies' 29no and Shane Williams' 33no.

Cresselly Seconds also scored high as they won away at Stackpole by 6 wickets, with Simon Bevan (40), Josh Davies (33) and Alan Webster (35) helping Stackpole get to 161-8.

Scott Arthur's 61, Ollie Berry's 37no and Neal Williams' 35 helped Cresselly Seconds comeback to 162-4.

At the other end, Haverfordwest Thirds continued their losing streak, as they batted first against St Ishmaels, scoring 65ao, with St Ishmaels Seconds' Stuart Carpenter scored 5-10.

The visitors then batted and won by 9 wickets, scoring 66-1.

Johnston now sit on 167, nine ahead of Llanrhian and 14 ahead of Laugharne. Cresselly Seconds lead the best of the rest on 131, while Haverfordwest Thirds sit bottom over 50 points adrift of Llangwm Seconds in ninth.

Pembroke County Cricket

Both first placed Llanrhian Seconds and second placed Hook Seconds lost in division four, allowing Whitland Seconds in third to sneak up behind them.

Llanrhian Seconds batted first away at Crymych, where Ellis Williams' 3-10 and Stef Williams' 3-10 helped keep the league leaders' score down to 91ao.

K Davies tried his best fielding for Llanrhian Seconds, scoring 3-20, but Richard Thorne's 46 runs were huge as Crymych got to 92-5.

Hook Seconds had the chance to potentially overtake into first place, but were unable to catch up to Llechryd Seconds' score of 186-6.

A half century from Llechryd Seconds' Ollie Roberts (59) and great scoring from Aled Bidder (40) gave them a platform to defend upon.

J Phillips' 39, Jamie Phelps' 36 and L Morgan's 31 were all good scores but not enough as Hook Seconds finished on 168-6.

Whitland Seconds did take hold of the opportunity to claw some points back, fielding incredibly away at Burton Seconds through Gethin Benjamin (4-28), Cian Rees (3-16) and Hywel Bevan (2-26).

This kept the home side's score down to 84ao, and the visitors batted with Wayne Jones scoring 39no on their way to 85-7, gaining 17 points.

Saundersfoot Seconds also kept the pressure on, only two points behind Whitland Seconds after a home victory over Lawrenny Thirds.

Lawrenny Thirds made it to 164-8 with 44 from Finlay Lewis and a half century of 51 from Simon Cole.

Simon Stanford's 4-27 for Saundersfoot Seconds stood out however, and then Steve Cook scored 77 when batting for the home side, who finished on 168-4.

In the only other game, Kilgetty Seconds made it to 134ao through batting from Brian Cullen (45) and Taine Brace (28), but Jeremy Griffiths scored 6-15, turning the tide for Carew Thirds.

The visitors then batted, with Adrian Harries' 34 and Jack Scourfield's 33 helping them become victorious on 135-3.

Only 20 points separate first from fourth now, after slip ups from Llanrhian Seconds and Hook Seconds.

Pembroke County Cricket

Division five saw some big scores, as Roger Lewis scored 60 for Stackpole Seconds in their win over Hundleton, whose very own Iori Humphries scored a half century of 53no.

The only other big score was from two stars of Herbrandston Seconds in their win over Cresselly Thirds, as he batted, scoring 58 and then 4-9, and teammate Rob Kingston scored 69no before 3-3 when fielding.

Junior League results:

Under 11's:

Hook 294-7 (Olly Nutty 12 & 2-2; Alfie smethurst 20; Rhys Tennick 2-8; Dan Hancock 2-7) Narberth 259-10 (Isaac Jenkins 7; Zeo Aspiro 2-11; Stefan Bradley 2-16)

Cresselly 309(Sam Warder 22 and 4-3; Ieuan Prout 15 and 1-9; Phoenix Phillips 15; Archie Boyce 3-5; Charlie Venables 2-2; Corrin Thornton 1-10; Zach Evans 1-12) Stackpole 198 (Summer Russant 8; Osian Ridgeway 7 and 1-18; Sam Adams 1-26; Dylan Lewis 1-26)

Under 13's:

Hook 133-8 (Oscar Willington 25 retired and 3-6; Rhys Phelps 21 not out; E. Wlliams 17; W Harries 2-26; H Evans 2-10

Neyland 93-9 (Ashley Watkins 31 not out and 1-18; Leo Power 20 and 1-10; Tommie Vaughan Harries 1-6; Finlay Phillips 1-12; Evan Roberts 1 - 11;)

Haverfordwest 70-5 (Olly Hicks 21 not out; George Dewstone 13; Findlay Atyeo 3-3; Freddie Reed 2-9; Brandon Dewstone 4-2)

St Ishmaels 42 all out (Morgan Brittain 9 and 2-9)