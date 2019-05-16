WELSH TV wildlife presenter, Iolo Williams, has agreed to become a trustee of Goodwick based conservation organisation, Sea Trust, as part of its move to become a charity.

"I want to help Sea Trust in every way that I can and am willing to become a trustee," said Iolo.

"Your work and that of your many volunteers in recording our marine wildlife and making it available via the West Wales Biological Records Centre and National Biodiversity Network is invaluable if we are to protect our marine environment.

"The ground-breaking porpoise photo ID work is really exciting citizen science, proving that ordinary people can make a difference. I love visiting the Ocean Lab in Goodwick, Pembrokeshire is one of my favourite places on earth."

Cliff Benson, founder and director of Sea Trust added:

"Iolo has been a friend and supporter of Sea Trust since the beginning, making personal appearances at our events to help publicise our work.

"We met up almost thirty years ago protecting red kites from egg thieves up in the Cambrian Mountains when kites were still quite rare.

"Iolo was working with the RSPB at the time and I was one of a bunch of vigilante birdwatchers that camped up in the hills around Tregaron protecting the nests.

"Since then Iolo has gone on to a successful media career raising awareness of our wildlife and the need to protect it and I went on to found Sea Trust.

"We have remained good friends over the years. With Iolo what you see is what you get, a proud Welshman dedicated to protecting the wildlife and wild places of Wales."