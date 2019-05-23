Inheriting a family heirloom led to a Tenby teen being arrested.

Curtis Evans, of Newell Hill, pleaded guilty to two Class B drug charges and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 21.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said Evans, 18, was seen to throw away an item when approached by police at 1.30pm on February 3, and officers recovered a grinder and cannabis.

More cannabis was found when Evans and his home were searched, and he was found to be in possession of a total of 26.2 grams, with an estimated street value of £260.

Mr Hussain added that Evans was described as being ‘spaced out’ and smelling of cannabis when officers came across him again on April 30.

He was found to be in possession of a grinder and cannabis, and a lock-knife was recovered from his clothing when he was searched at the police station.

Mr Hussain said: “He explained that it was a hunting knife for fishing. His home address was searched and drugs were recovered from his bedroom. The 24.91 grams of cannabis was valued at £250.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Evans, who was previously of clean character had the drugs for personal use.

He added that the knife was of sentimental value as it was about 40 years old and had been found in his grandfather’s shed with his initials carved into it.

“This was not a knife that was bandied about and used to threaten the officer. Curtis is a keen fisherman and the knife was gifted to him a short while ago by his grandmother.”

Mr Webb added that Evans had ‘had no idea’ about the laws concerning bladed articles.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with 150 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £255 in costs and a surcharge, and a destruction order was made for the seized drugs and the knife.